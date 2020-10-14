Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) Shares Gap Down to $170.50

Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $170.50, but opened at $161.00. Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) shares last traded at $160.40, with a volume of 6,560 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 161.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.04. The company has a market cap of $99.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 725.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Retail and Design. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, mini and micro, and classic bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear; and jackets and coats for women.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.