Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $129.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.08 and a 200 day moving average of $120.14.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $87,507.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $582,555.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,974.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,417 over the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 683,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,699,000 after buying an additional 28,078 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 660.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 652,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,520,000 after buying an additional 567,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 423.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 275,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,040,000 after acquiring an additional 223,075 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

