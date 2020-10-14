Murray Income Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.95 (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) announced a dividend on Monday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON MUT opened at GBX 772 ($10.09) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Murray Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 552 ($7.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 945.34 ($12.35). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 740.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 749.70. The stock has a market cap of $483.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60.

About Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

