National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cargojet in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cormark raised their target price on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$203.00.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$224.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$187.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$151.79. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$67.87 and a 1 year high of C$229.90.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.93 million.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

