National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target Cut to $5.00

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its price target dropped by B. Riley Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 120.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCMI. TheStreet raised National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

National CineMedia stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 74,831 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 173.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 21.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 29.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

