Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $119.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $122.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

