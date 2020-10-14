NetEase (NTES) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) in the last few weeks:

10/14/2020 – NetEase was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

10/7/2020 – NetEase was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/7/2020 – NetEase had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $112.60 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – NetEase was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/29/2020 – NetEase was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/18/2020 – NetEase was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.40 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of NTES stock opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $103.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average is $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Get NetEase Inc alerts:

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.21. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.