New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NYCB. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

NYCB opened at $8.06 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

