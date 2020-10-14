New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NYT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.25 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New York Times will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $2,551,831.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,243,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $7,534,313.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 553,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,166,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,747 shares of company stock worth $15,653,033. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in New York Times in the third quarter worth $2,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 17.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 78.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at $2,630,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

