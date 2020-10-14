Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Trading Down 7.3%

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) was down 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 1,608,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,224,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Newpark Resources Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 315.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Newpark Resources by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

