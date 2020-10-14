Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Insider Richard Eyre Acquires 5,000 Shares

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) insider Richard Eyre acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.43) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($32,140.06).

Shares of NFC opened at GBX 506 ($6.61) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 478.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 389.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 199.50 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 568 ($7.42).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

