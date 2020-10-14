NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,051 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,743,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at $193,072,879.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,962 shares of company stock valued at $101,867,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $131.34. The stock has a market cap of $201.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

