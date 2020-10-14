NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

NIO stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. NIO has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.78.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NIO by 26.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 47,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

