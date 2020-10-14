Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Nippon Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Nippon Steel stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Nippon Steel has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a negative return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment offers steel plates and sheets; bars, beams, shapes, and rods; pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts; and stainless steel and titanium.

