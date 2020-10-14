Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH) versus J.Jill (OTCMKTS:JILL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH) and J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nitches and J.Jill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nitches N/A N/A N/A J.Jill -24.13% -495.33% -6.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nitches and J.Jill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nitches 0 0 0 0 N/A J.Jill 0 1 0 0 2.00

J.Jill has a consensus price target of $0.64, suggesting a potential downside of 28.08%. Given J.Jill’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe J.Jill is more favorable than Nitches.

Risk and Volatility

Nitches has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J.Jill has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nitches and J.Jill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nitches N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A J.Jill $691.34 million 0.06 -$128.57 million $0.06 14.83

Nitches has higher earnings, but lower revenue than J.Jill.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of J.Jill shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Nitches shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of J.Jill shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nitches beats J.Jill on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nitches

Nitches Inc. wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel. The company markets women's sleepwear and loungewear under Princesse tam tam, Derek Rose, Crabtree & Evelyn, Disney Couture, The Anne Lewin Collection, The Claire Murray Collection, and Gossard brands; women's sportswear and outerwear under Adobe Rose, Country Tease, Saguaro, and Southwest Canyon brands; and men's casual wear and performance apparel under Nat Nast, Newport Blue, Dockers, The Skins Game, and ZOIC brands. In addition, it distributes made-to-order candles, candle holders, and other home decorating accessories under the Bill Blass and Newport Blue brands. It sells its branded products to department stores, specialty boutiques, moderate department stores, and national and regional discount department stores and chains; and private label products for retailers and catalogs. It sells its products through a sales network consisting of both in-house sales personnel and independent sale representatives. Nitches Inc. was formerly known as Beebas Creations Inc. and changed its name to Nitches Inc. in July 1992. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in San Diego, California.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc. operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs. As of June 15, 2020, it operated approximately 280 stores. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

