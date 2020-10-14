Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 8,000.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NNUP opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Nocopi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

Get Nocopi Technologies alerts:

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and distributes document security products in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses its patented reactive ink technologies for the entertainment and toy, and document and product authentication markets. It offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travelers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labeling and packaging.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.