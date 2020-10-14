North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 10,901 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 45.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

