North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 158 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $175.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $177.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.24.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.