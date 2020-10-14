North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 16,556 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Monmouth R.E. Inv. accounts for about 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.52% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 49,196 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MNR. ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE MNR opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

