North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 3,001 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,271 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,233. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

