North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 6,415 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,020,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 96,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

