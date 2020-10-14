North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 73,225 Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 79.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,225 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.71% of SP Plus worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $60,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ SP opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. SP Plus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $421.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.25.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

