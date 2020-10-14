North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 87,021 Shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,021 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 4.24% of BG Staffing worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BG Staffing by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BG Staffing by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BG Staffing by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BG Staffing by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BG Staffing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BGSF stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. BG Staffing Inc has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $22.38.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.89 million.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

