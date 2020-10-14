North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 955 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,312,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after acquiring an additional 251,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in CVS Health by 91.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837,591 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $732,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.