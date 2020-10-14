North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

VXF stock opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.45. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $140.46.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

