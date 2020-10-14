North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 10,280 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J M Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,790. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.