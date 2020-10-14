North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 46,845 Shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,556 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,845 shares during the period. Enviva Partners accounts for approximately 1.2% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.64% of Enviva Partners worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000.

EVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of EVA opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. Enviva Partners LP has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $167.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

