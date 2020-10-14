North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 75 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald's during the first quarter worth about $54,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 626.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 743,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.13.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.