North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.