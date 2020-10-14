North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,407,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,630,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 202,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.6% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

ZTS opened at $165.32 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.45. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

