North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

