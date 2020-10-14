North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 24,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,203 shares of company stock worth $3,505,367. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

