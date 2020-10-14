North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $135.58 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $139.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.75.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

