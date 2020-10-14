North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,323,000 after buying an additional 2,807,179 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,837,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,057 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $75,933,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,845,000 after acquiring an additional 677,526 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

