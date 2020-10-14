North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.57 Million Holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.33% of K12 worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in K12 by 137.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in K12 by 1,638.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in K12 in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in K12 by 107.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in K12 by 417.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRN opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. K12 Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. K12 had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $268.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other K12 news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of K12 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

