North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,736 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

