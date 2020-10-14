North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $135.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

