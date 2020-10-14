North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $4.73 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $351.39 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.36 and its 200 day moving average is $313.16.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.