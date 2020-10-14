North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCKY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 49.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the second quarter worth $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 67.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCKY. ValuEngine raised Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.34 per share, with a total value of $164,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,442.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

