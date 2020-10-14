North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $6.40 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 68,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 69,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.33 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $127.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.37 and its 200 day moving average is $123.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

