North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.67 and its 200-day moving average is $170.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

