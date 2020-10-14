North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.47% of Consolidated Communications worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 23.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 395.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth $76,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth $64,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $434.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.36. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $8.81.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

