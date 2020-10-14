North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 793,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 103,425 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.08% of Crown Crafts worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWS. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the second quarter valued at about $461,000. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 12.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 60,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th.

CRWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Crafts from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Crown Crafts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.