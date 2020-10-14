North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 217 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $48,725,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,839,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,941,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,884,000 after purchasing an additional 226,963 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,805,000 after purchasing an additional 208,031 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $211.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.67. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $213.16.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.