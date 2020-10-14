North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 3,036 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BND opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

