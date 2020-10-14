North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.85, for a total value of $20,659,369.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,933,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,073,587,941.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,135 shares of company stock valued at $103,956,379. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Compass Point raised their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

Shares of MA stock opened at $345.84 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

