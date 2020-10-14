North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.11% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCSG. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.48. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

