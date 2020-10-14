North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,216 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 328,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,697,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.