North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 20,422 Shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,422 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.98% of Collectors Universe worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Collectors Universe by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Collectors Universe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Collectors Universe by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Collectors Universe by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Collectors Universe during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Collectors Universe stock opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.18 million, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.55. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 13.67%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

