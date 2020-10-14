North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 3,691 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,897,000 after acquiring an additional 984,374 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,447,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,558,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

